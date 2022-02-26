IIA Signs MoU With Amazon To Boost Sale Of Industry Products

Kanpur (The Hawk): In order to benefit the city traders, Indian Industries Association (IIA) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Amazon Company on Friday. At the 279th meeting of the IIA's central executive body held here at the IIA Bhavan, Dada Nagar, on Friday, all the office-bearers took part in it. The meeting also discussed about the promotion of trade of industrialists included in 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) Scheme. The MoU signed with the Amazon was for one year. IIA general secretary Dinesh Goel said after the MoU, industrialists would be provided the online platform to sell their products. Amazon team would impart training to industrialists on production of quality products, logistic, etc. Goel said the contribution of MSME in country's GDP was between 28 and 30 per cent. Presently, MSME was providing 40 per cent of the total job. MSME had become the biggest sector for job creation. He said after signing the MoU with the Amazon, the sale of industrialists was likely to increase by around 30 per cent. Around 200 representatives from different states of India took part in the meeting. Members were hopeful of increase in their trade in the city after the MoU, which will also boost up the exports.

—KA