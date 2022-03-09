FM Airs Concern Over Rising Crude Oil Price

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed concern over rising crude prices due to the Ukraine crisis and indicated that the central government is looking to tap alternative sources.Russia is one of the world's biggest suppliers of natural gas and crude -- and investors are now fretting about potential supply disruptions. For the time being, Western governments have not included Russian oil in their wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow owing to concerns about the impact on prices and consumers, but the United States and allies are in talks about banning crude imports from Russia.The prospect sent benchmark Brent oil prices surging to a near 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel on Monday, not far from its 2008 record pinnacle of $147.50. Continuing its rise on Tuesday, Brent surged past $126 a barrel as fears of formal sanctions against Russian oil and fuel exports spurred concerns about supply.However, Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans for an energy embargo. Replacing the vast quantities of Russian fuel and oil in the market if they has raised supply concerns about oil traders, prompting the surge in prices.While imports of Russian crude have not been sanctioned, were such an event to take place, the United States would be alone in such move, without the participation of allies in Europe as they depend on Russia for natural gas and crude, according to a Reuters report citing sources.Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs raised its 2022 Brent spot price forecast to $135 per barrel from $98, and its 2023 outlook to $115 a barrel from $105.At an interactive session organised by BJP's Karnataka unit, she was asked about the impact of rising crude prices and war in Ukraine on the Indian economy. "It will certainly have an impact on Indian economy", the Minister said. "How much we are going to be prepared to take it as a challenge and mitigate the impact is something which we will have see as we go (along)".Noting that India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, she said when oil prices go up, it is a matter of concern and "now we will have to see how it pans out". She pointed out that oil marketing companies fix pump prices based on 15-day average."But now averages and beyond averages are the numbers that we are talking about".The government is watching to see if there are alternative sources from where it can get crude, she said but hastened to add: "Obviously global markets are all equally unthinkable at various sources". "It (rising crude prices) will have a bearing. We have made some provisions for it in the budget. But that provision is only based on some average prevailing earlier but now is beyond that. So, we will have to see how we can work it out".Meanwhile. Russia warned it could stop the flow of natural gas through pipelines from Russia to Germany in response to Berlin's decision last month to halt the opening of the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.If all of Russia's oil exports were blocked from global markets, analysts have said prices could rise to $200 a barrel, while Russia's deputy prime minister said oil could soar to more than $300.