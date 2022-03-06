Coal Ministry To Celebrate 'Iconic Week' Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav From March 7

To celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of Independence and as India enters into the Amrit Kaal,Ministry of Coal is organizing special events and programmes throughout the country from7th to 11th March, 2022, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Iconic Week celebrations.The Iconic Week celebrations will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railwa-ysShri Raosaheb Patil Danveon 7th March 2022 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre [Bhim Auditorium], New Delhi. It would also have participation from senior officers of the Ministry of Coal led by the Secretary (Coal) and also from other Ministries & PSUs. Domain experts are being invited for talks on various areas commemorating our journey in the coal sector and its relevance today.As part of the celebrations, a series of commemorative events and activities have been planned by the Ministry that will showcase the best of India’s achievements in the coal sector and also lay down the roadmap for the future. It will also highlight the initiatives and achievements in the field of sustainable mining, reducing carbon footprints and aiming carbon neutrality, import substitution through efficient mining operations, creating positive impact on the socio-economic conditions of the local communities/ rural population in mine areas and the emergence of cutting edge clean coal technologies such as coal bed methane and hydrogen from coal.The broader mandate of the Ministry of Coal is to work towards the twin goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat in ensuring energy security and sustainable development and generate self-reliance in taping the full potential of coal resources and securing our energy needs.Government of India is celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of progressive India and its elegant history. The official journey of AKAM commenced on 12th March, 2021 which kick-started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end on 15th August 2023.