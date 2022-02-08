Coal & Lignite Resources And Efforts To Further Enhance Production

As per the Inventory for Coal and Lignite as on 01.04.2021, the total assessed geological coal resource is 352125970000 tonnes.Capacity addition through approval of new & expansion PR: CIL shall be adding capacity of about 289 Mty through approval of new & expansion PRs (Future Projects).Capacity addition through special dispensation in EC under clause 7(ii) of EIA 2006: this is an ongoing process and CIL is enhancing its capacity through efficiency enhancement under the special dispensation of EIA Act.Capacity addition in smaller subsidiaries: Smaller subsidiaries like ECL & BCCL are enhancing its capacity through marginal schemes and OC patches.Capacity augmentation through deployment of MDO: CIL has already initiated process for operating 15 nos. of mines through MDO having an ultimate capacity of about 170 MtyUse of Mass Production Technology (MPT) in UG mines wherever feasible: CIL intends to implement the application of more and more MPT in UG mines wherever feasible. Improving evacuation efficiency & capacity: Through FMC 1 & 2, CIL is in the process of eliminating inefficient and polluting road transport in favour of 44 CHPs, Silos through rail transport.Procurement of HEMM- Order value worth Rs. 8300 Crs have been placed for procurement of HEMM in CIL in 2019-20 & 2020-21. Equipment supply has been started during 2020-21 and will be followed during the subsequent years for enhancement of production capacity.Enhancement in evacuation facility from the mines to destination-Evacuation facilities like doubling of Tori-Shivpur Rail line, construction of connecting coal transport roads and sidings in CCL & MCL, construction of CHP-Silos in MCL & SECL are under implementation to facilitate enhancement of capacity utilisation of the mines.Out sourcing mining contracts- All outsourcing mining contracts for subsequent year are identified well in advance and firm actions being initiated well in advance.This information was given by Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.