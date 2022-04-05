Business Delegation Of EPCs To Explore Further Opportunities: FIEO

Kanpur (The Hawk): Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is mounting a Business Delegation consisting of various Export Promotion Councils for business meetings in Australia as a sequel of India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed on April 2. The delegation consists of Apparel EPC, Gems & Jewellery EPC, Cotton Textiles EPC, Services EPC, Indian Oilseeds & Produce EPC and Council for Leather Exports. The business delegation is a part of the delegation led by Mr Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce & Industry Minister, to Australia from April 5 to 8. The delegation will have meetings with businessmen from Australia at Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Dr A Sakthivel, President, FIEO complimented the Prime Minister and Commerce & Industry Minister for finalising the ECTA with Australia in record time and hoped that the same will be converted into Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement very soon. All sectors of exports are likely to be benefitted particularly apparel & textiles, leather, engineering, gems & jewellery, and more particularly services wherein India has moved aggressively from a positive list to negative list.

Service professionals are likely to be major beneficiaries of the Agreement including Indian chefs and yoga teachers besides students who will get post study visas ranging from one and half years to four years. New opportunities will be available in Government procurements and digital economy for Indian entrepreneurs and exporters. President, FIEO exuded that India would be crossing the target of dollar 45-50 Bn of bilateral trade much before five years.

—KA