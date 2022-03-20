BIS To Intensify Standards Promotion Activities Through Engagement Of Consumer Organizations And NGOs

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 'Iconic Week' celebrations, a webinar was organized at BIS HQ on Engagement of Consumer Organization & NGOs in Standards Promotion Activities of BIS While inaugurating the webinar, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS explained about the genesis of Consumer Movement in different parts of World and the important role it played in improving the Quality Ecosystem. He also explained the role of Consumer Organization and NGOs in development of Standards and how these organizations act as a bridge between government, regulators and common consumers. Shri Tiwari also explained the need for intensifying the Standards Promotion activities of BIS.The webinar was attended by 200 plus participants belonging primarily to Consumer Organizations and NGOs throughout the country. Shri Chandan Bahl, Head, Think Nudge & Move Department informed the participants about the Standards Promotion Activities being undertaken by BIS and possible areas of engagement of COs / NGOs in such activities. He also explained the recent guidelines of BIS for engagement of Consumer Organizations and NGOs in the work of Standards Promotion activities including formation and operation of Standards Clubs, awareness programmes, door-to-door campaigns.Consumer Engagement Portal, recently developed by BIS was also demonstrated to the participants. The features included easy registration of Consumer Organizations and NGOs with BIS using their unique NGO Darpan ID and PAN Card Number. The processes related to viewing the guidelines issued by BIS, programmes offered by BIS for collaboration and submission of proposals by COs / NGOs were also demonstrated.The consumer organizations and NGOs actively participated and welcomed this initiative of BIS. They also expressed that they are looking forward to collaborating with BIS to spread the message of Standards and Quality country-wide.