Around 6.17 Crore ITRs & About 19 Lakh Major Tax Audit Reports Filed

Around 6.17 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and about 19 lakh major Tax Audit Reports(TARs) have been filed on the new e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 6th February, 2022.Out of 6.17 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 48% of these are ITR-1 (2.97 crore), 9% is ITR-2 (56 lakh), 13% is ITR-3 (81.6 lakh), 27% are ITR-4 (1.65 crore), ITR-5 (10.9 lakh), ITR-6 (4.84 lakh) and ITR-7 (1.32 lakh).Over 1.73 lakh Form 3CA-3CD and 15.62 lakh Form 3CB-3CD have been filed in FY 21-22. More than 1.61 lakh other Tax Audit Reports (Form 10B, 29B, 29C, 3CEB, 10CCB, 10 BB) have been filed till 06.02.2022.The Department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS and Twitter encouraging taxpayers and Chartered Accountants not to wait till the last minute and file their TARs/ITRs without further delay. Further, to assist the filers for resolution of any grievance related to e-filing, two new email ids- TAR.helpdesk@incometax.-gov.in and ITR.helpdesk@-incometax.gov.in have been provided. All taxpayers/tax professionals who are yet to file their Tax Audit Reports or Income Tax Returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their TARs/Returns immediately to avoid last minute rush.