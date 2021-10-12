Bureaucrats tend to deny info under RTI act citing confidentiality: Goa Lokayukta

Panaji, Oct 12 (IANS) Government officials tend to deny information on the pretext of maintaining confidentiality, Goa's newly-appointed Lokayukta and retired Bombay HC judge Ambadas Joshi said on Tuesday.



"Government officials need to be mentally prepared for providing information as there is a tendency of denial on the pretext of maintaining confidentiality," Joshi said at a conference here on 'Dissemination of Information under Section 4 of the Right to Information Act 2005'.



"Officials are accountable for every government decision. Hence, the continuous process of dissemination of information is very much required to maintain transparency in every aspect," he said.



The seminar was organised by the Goa State Information Commission and the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) on Tuesday.



"Government officials need to understand that once there is a final decision on any subject, nothing remains confidential, as it reaches the public domain," Joshi added.



