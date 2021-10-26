Bureaucrats administered Integrity Pledge to tackle corruption

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Public servants in Central government ministries, departments, public sector undertakings and public sector banks on Tuesday took an Integrity Pledge as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).



The CVC has also issued a Certificate of Commitment for the Integrity Pledge which can be downloaded.



The certificate says the person concerned has adopted the Integrity Pledge and is committed to uphold highest standards of honesty and integrity and to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life.



The text of the Integrity Pledge reads: "I believe that corruption has been one of the major obstacles to economic, political and social progress of our country. I believe that all the stakeholders such as government, citizens and private sector need to work together to eradicate corruption.



"I realise that every citizen should be vigilant and commit to highest standards of honesty and integrity at all times and support the fight against corruption.



"I, therefore, pledge to follow probity in all walks of life, to neither take nor offer bribe, to perform all tasks in an honest and transparent manner, to act in public interest, to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and to report any incidence of corruption to the appropriate agency."



