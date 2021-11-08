'Bunty Aur Babli 2' title song blends themes of a bygone era, contemporary music

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Yash Raj Films' upcoming production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has roused the audience. The film, which is a sequel to the memorable 2005 film, is about two sets of con-artistes who constantly try to outplay the other.



'Bunty Aur Babli' is remembered for its music and looks like the makers are set to repeat the magic once again with the sequel's soundtrack. After the love track 'Luv Ju', the new version of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' title song has hit the charts.



The song brings the best of the musicians and artistes like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who have composed the music, Siddharth Mahadevan, whose voice lends an edge to the track, ace lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and the legendary rapper BOHEMIA. Packed with masala and action, the song cuts to the chase between the two pairs of con-artistes. The track boasts of signature Amitabh Bhattacharya lyrics peppered with fusion of dhol and progressive club music.



While the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the original 'Bunty and Babli', 'Gully Boy' actor Sidhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari will be essaying the characters of the new Bunty and Babli, who are on the run both from the police and the original pair of con-artistes.



'Bunty Aur Babli 2' directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film will hit theatres on November 19.



