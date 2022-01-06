'Bulli Bai's radicalised creator reveals long planning but shows no remorse

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Engineering student and 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam, has owned up to creating the platform for defaming women of a particular community, but has shown no regret for his actions.







He is highly radicalised, police said.



"He speaks fluent English and accepts his crime. He said he has no remorse," said a source.



During interrogation, he disclosed that he is the person who created the Bullibai app on Github. He had also created the Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles. He further disclosed that the Github account and app were developed in November 2021 and finally updated the app in December 2021.



According to police, Bishnoi had, in October, had created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online on his digital devices, a laptop, and cell phones. He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.



"The Twitter account was created on December 31. He further disclosed that he had also created one more Twitter account @Sage0x1 for tweeting about the app. He was continuously monitoring the news on social media. He had created yet another Twitter account with the name of @giyu44," said DCP KPS Malhotra.



Bishnoi had also mocked the Mumbai Police, which had begun investigations and made a couple of arrests, to not "arrest innocent people", through these Twitter accounts



He had tweeted that Mumbai Police has arrested innocent persons and that boasted he was the main culprit behind the whole matter and challenged the police to arrest him. He was also tweeting news about Bulli Bai on his Twitter account.



Brought to Delhi from Assam on a flight, Bishnoi is currently being interrogated by a team led by the DCP.



The official said that the case was very technical in nature. With the help of CERT-In, the raw data analysis along with the technical details was undertaken and the suspect was identified to be based in Assam's Jorhat.



Shweta Singh, who was arrested by Mumbai Police from Uttarakhand, had told the police that she was in touch with Twitter user @giyu44 who is based in Nepal and was getting instructions from him.



Bishnoi, who is pursuing B.Tech (Computer Science) from Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, comes from a simple family. His father runs a grocery shop in their village in Rajasthan, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters, one of whom is a lawyer.



--IANS

