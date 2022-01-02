Bulli Bai case: 'Noted' says NCW chief to woman journo's complaint

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she has 'noted' the complaint filed by a Delhi-based woman journalist of being harassed and insulted on a social media platform.



"Noted," the NCW chief wrote on Twitter, tagging the complaint of the woman scribe who belongs to a minority community.



The journalist further asked Sharma to let her know about the action being taken against the offenders. The woman journalist in her complaint had stated that she found out on January 1 morning that a website portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of her in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context.



"The term Bulli Bai itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term 'Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women," read the complaint.



She further said that the entire portal is designed to insult Muslim women and investigation is required as to whether there is an organised conspiracy behind the same.



"Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a "Khalistan supporter", and saying women can be booked from the app.



This handle was at the same time promoting Khalistan content as well.



Notably, the act of targeting the women of minority community comes just six months after derogatory "Sulli Deals" mobile app had surfaced where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.



Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown people that are involved in harassing and insulting women of the minority community on social media.



"We have registered an FIR under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)," a Delhi Police official told IANS.



The FIR was registered at the Cyber Police station of the South East district.



--IANS

uj/skp/