Bulgarian Parliament approves new govt

Sofia, Dec 13 (IANS) Bulgarian legislators on Monday elected a new government led by 'Continue the Change' nominee Kiril Petkov, almost one month after the country's early parliamentary elections.



The cabinet was backed by 134 members in the 240-seat National Assembly. Petkov's Continue the Change signed a coalition agreement with socialists-dominated BSP for Bulgaria, There Is Such A People, and Democratic Bulgaria last week.



According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the National Assembly will elect government by a majority of more than one-half of the present legislators, Xinhua news agency reported.



Petkov, born in 1980, has been a Harvard-educated entrepreneur. From May 12 to September 15, 2021, he served as caretaker Economy Minister. He then established Continue the Change with caretaker Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev to run in the parliamentary elections.



"Zero tolerance towards corruption will be the motto of our government," he told the legislators while presenting its priorities.



In the field of economy, Bulgaria has to catch up with its European partners, he said, adding that the country has to be a centre of innovation and competitiveness.



He also noted that overcoming the Covid-19 crisis will be one of the urgent tasks of his government.



Vassilev, who also graduated from Harvard, became Deputy Prime Minister for European Union funds and Finance Minister, along with four other Vice Prime Ministers.



Meanwhile, three cabinet members of the caretaker government became ministers in the new government. Twelve other ministers were also named.



