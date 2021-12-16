Building Metaverse needs 1,000X more computing power: Intel

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Leading chip-maker Intel has stressed that building Metaverse -- at scale and accessible by billions of humans in real time -- will require a 1,000-times increase in computational efficiency from what we have today.



Raja Koduri, a senior vice president and head of Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, said that our computing, storage and networking infrastructure today is simply not enough to enable this Metaverse vision, being popularised by Meta (formerly Facebook) and other companies.



"We need several orders of magnitude more powerful computing capability, accessible at much lower latencies across a multitude of device form factors," Koduri said in a blog post.



To enable these capabilities at scale, the entire plumbing of the internet will need major upgrades, he added.



The term Metaverse was coined by Neal Stephenson in a science fiction novel almost 30 years ago.



In recent years, metaverse has come to represent a utopian convergence of digital experiences fuelled by Moore's Law - an aspiration to enable rich, real-time, globally-interconnected virtual- and augmented-reality environments that will enable billions of people to work, play, collaborate and socialise in entirely new ways.



"Indeed, the metaverse may be the next major platform in computing after the world wide web and mobile," Koduri said.



The once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has forced many to rely on digital technology as the only way to communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain our lives.



The explosion of decentralised digital finance technologies inspires business models that encourage everyone to play a role in creating these Metaverses, argued the Intel executive.



Social media giant Facebook has said it will spend more than $10 billion to build out its vision for Metaverse.



Facebook has announced to hire 10,000 people to help the social network build the Metaverse.



According to the company, the next computing platform has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social and economic opportunities



