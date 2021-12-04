BTS drops 'holiday remix' of superhit 'Butter'

Seoul, Dec 4 (IANS) South Korean superband BTS has dropped a "holiday remix" of its megahit single 'Butter' in time for the Christmas and New Year season, the group's management agency announced.



The new version is a carol pop genre track with a festive mood for the holiday season, Yonhap News Agency reports quoting Big Hit Music.



"We prepared this remix with gratitude for the fans' passionate support and love for 'Butter'," the agency said.



Released in May, the original version of 'Butter' stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. It marked the group's second English-language single after another global hit 'Dynamite' from last August.



The group has since released several versions of the song, including a remix featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.



The song's popularity earned the group the top honour of Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, one of the top three music awards in the United States. The K-pop giant also won its second Grammy nomination, this time with 'Butter', for best pop duo or group performance.



Earlier on Friday, the group finished the last of its four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. These were the group's first in-person concerts in two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



--IANS

srb/kr