BSF to commemorate its bravehearts on Oct 23

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) India's premier border guarding force Border Security Force (BSF) will be commemorating the supreme sacrifice made by its valiant bravehearts in the line of duty by organising a day long grand ceremony at the National Police Memorial here on October 23.



According to the Force officials, in the morning session, officers and families of BSF personnel will be joining the families of the martyrs in paying homage at the Wall of Valour at National Police Memorial (NPM) followed by felicitating next-of-kin of the bravehearts.



In the evening session, a grand Shaheed Samman Parade will be conducted at the venue and the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra will be the chief guest to the occasion.



After laying a wreath at the memorial on that day, he will be flagging off of the all-women 'Mashaal' motorcycle rally which will pass through some of the iconic landmarks in Delhi via Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, India Gate, Red Fort and Raj Ghat before terminating at CGO Complex, New Delhi.



Commemorating the stellar role of BSF in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh as well as the various operations in Counter-Insurgency, the Force's war veterans and gallantry awardees will be felicitated following a grand band display and an audio visual show displaying the valour and services of BSF personnel to the nation.



Raised on December 1, 1965, the BSF has played a stellar role in safeguarding the national interests.



Many such operational engagements include the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War while deployed both along the Western and Eastern borders, Punjab militancy, J&K, North-East and Left Wing Extremism theatres.



So far, a total of 1,927 personnel have laid down their lives in the line of their sacred duty of upholding the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland since its inception in December 1965.



BSF, along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifle are the border guarding forces in India, under the Ministry of Home Affairs.



