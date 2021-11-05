BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on Diwali at Kutch border

Gandhinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) After a gap of two years, the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets and best wishes with the Pakistan Rangers on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.



The BSF jawans from the Gujarat Frontier posted on the Indo-Pakistan International Border at Kutch, greeted the Pakistan Rangers with sweets on Thursday.



Talking to IANS, BSF Gujarat Frontier DIG ML Garg said: "This is a good gesture from both the sides to maintain good relationship with the neighbouring country. On our national holidays like Diwali, August 15, January 26 from our side and on various festivals like Eid, August 14, which is their Independence Day, from their side, we carry out this exchange of sweets."



"The commandants of all the battalions carry out this exchange. We have four battalions posted at the Kutch border with Pakistan, so exchange of sweets occur between our commandants and the commanding officers from their side. This is also an opportunity to carry out a kind of official meeting with the other side," Garg said.



--IANS

amc/svn/bg