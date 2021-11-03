BSF, BGB exchange sweets and greetings at border

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) As a goodwill gesture on the occasion of Diwali, the Border Security Force on Wednesday exchanged sweets with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Fulbari Integrated Check Post on the India-Bangladesh border in Jalpaigudi district in North Bengal Frontier.



North Bengal Frontier Inspector General of BSF Ravi Gandhi shared sweets with the Region Commander of North West Region of BGB.



The BGB security personnel also give sweets and greetings of the festival to the Border Security Force personnel.



The BSF and the BGB exchange sweets and greetings on several occasions such as Diwali, Eid, Holi, Independence Day and Republic Day.



The exchange of sweets between India and Bangladesh along the border is an old and traditional gesture to express goodwill between the two nations.



Indian troopers at Attari had greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation's Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control and the International Border in Punjab which was reciprocated by the Pak Rangers on August 15.



