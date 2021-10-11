Brunei reports record high of 381 daily Covid-19 cases

Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct 11 (IANS) Brunei reported 381 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a record daily rise, bringing the national tally to 8,980.



According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections, Xinhua news agency reported.



While the source of infection of 126 new cases is still under investigation, five new clusters have been detected and one cluster has been closed following no new detected cases in the cluster for 28 days, which brings the total number of active clusters to 160.



Before the detection of seven local cases on August 7, Brunei had kept a record of 457 days without community infections since May 6, 2020.



There are currently 2,226 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center.



A total of 6,690 recovered patients and 64 deaths have been reported so far in the country.



