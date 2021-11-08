Brunei logs 40 new Covid-19 cases, 13,782 cases in total

Bandar Seri Begawan, Nov 8 (IANS) Brunei has reported 40 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 13,782.



All 40 Covid cases were reported on Sunday. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.



While the source of 16 local infections was still under investigation, no new clusters have been detected and one cluster was closed following no new cases in the cluster for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 183, Xinhua news agency reported.



A total of 12,603 recoveries have been reported, and 1,085 active cases are still being treated and monitored in Brunei. Ninety-four patients have passed away so far in the country.



