Brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Odisha, one held
Mon, 25 Oct 2021 1635155111000
Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) The Odisha police have seized brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested one person, a police officer said on Monday.
On the basis of an intelligence input, a special team of Airfield police station conducted a raid in Sundarpada area of the city and seized 254 grams of brown sugar from a person.
The accused has been identified as Anand Kumar (29), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said.
Kumar was carrying the brown sugar to sell it to his customers, particularly young boys.
A case has been registered at the Airfield police station under section 21(c) 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
--IANS
bbm/shb/bg
