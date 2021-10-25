Brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Odisha, one held

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (IANS) The Odisha police have seized brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh and arrested one person, a police officer said on Monday.



On the basis of an intelligence input, a special team of Airfield police station conducted a raid in Sundarpada area of the city and seized 254 grams of brown sugar from a person.



The accused has been identified as Anand Kumar (29), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said.



Kumar was carrying the brown sugar to sell it to his customers, particularly young boys.



A case has been registered at the Airfield police station under section 21(c) 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



