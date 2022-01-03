Brothers held for murder of minor boy over affair

Bareilly, Jan 3 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and strangled to death by two brothers of a minor girl with whom he was having an affair.



Fareeq Ahmad, a student of class 9, had gone missing on December 9 and his body was recovered from a sugarcane field on December 28 in Bahedi tehsil.



After initial investigation, police claimed that the victim was murdered by two of the girl's brothers, one of them a minor.



The two were taken into custody on Sunday.



Fareeq and the girl belonged to the same village.



When Fareeq disappeared, his elder brother approached the police. On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered under section 363 (abduction) of IPC.



Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said that during investigations, the police came to know about Fareeq's affair and that girl's brothers had confronted him two days.



Additional superintendent of police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said: "During investigation, we found that both the brothers of the girl, one of them aged 17 years, abducted Fareeq and strangled him to death using a rope. They buried the body in a sugarcane field which was later exhumed. We have recovered the rope used for the murder and the spade used for burying the body. Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of IPC are being added to the original FIR and the accused will be produced before a magistrate."



