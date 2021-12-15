British 3-star general named deputy chief of UN Command

Seoul, Dec 15 (IANS) A British three-star Army general has been named the new deputy commander of the US-led UN Command (UNC) headquartered in South Korea, its official said on Wednesday.



Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison will succeed Australian Vice Adm. Stuart C. Mayer who concluded his UNC mission on Wednesday after nearly 2 1/2 years of service at the command headquartered in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometres south of Seoul.



However, when Harrison will officially take office has yet to be announced, Yonhap news agency reported.



Earlier in the day, the command bid farewell to Mayer at a ceremony attended by Gen. Paul LaCamera, who leads the UNC, the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and the US Forces Korea.



LaCamera applauded Mayer's efforts to reinforce the UNC.



"Vice Adm. Mayer brought with him 35 years of military experience. His strategic vision and his mastery of diplomatic inter-agency skills made lasting positive impacts," the commander was quoted by his office as saying.



Mayer pledged to continue to advocate for the command.



"When we look to the future and consider UNC, we can look ahead with the same mixture of pride and confidence, pride in 70 years after we first committed to the endeavour of restoring peace and security to the peninsula," Mayer said.



The UNC serves as a key enforcer of the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.



--IANS

int/sks/bg



