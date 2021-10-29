Britain says to summon French ambassador over fishing dispute

London, Oct 29 (IANS) Britain will summon the French Ambassador on Friday to discuss the ongoing fishing rights dispute, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday evening.



"I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands," Truss tweeted.



Post-Brexit access to British waters has prompted tension between Britain and France. France seized a British trawler and gave a warning to another boat on Thursday morning, following threats of retaliatory measures against Britain's fishing industry and broader trade, Xinhua news agency reported.



France complained only half of the licenses needed were given to its fishing boats to operate in British territorial waters. Britain insisted it has granted 98 per cent of license applications from EU vessels to fish in its waters.



A British government spokesperson said in a statement that France's threats are "disappointing and disproportionate" and if carried through, will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response.



Post-Brexit fishing row between Britain and France started earlier this year after the British Channel island of Jersey's government introduced a new licensing system requiring French boats to show fishing history in Jersey's waters to obtain future permits. It prompted both sides to dispatch navy vessels to monitor the situation in Jersey's waters in May.



--IANS

int/khz/