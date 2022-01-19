Brit rock legend Mick Fleetwood to co-produce musical drama series

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Mick Fleetwood, the rock legend of Fleetwood Mac fame, will serve as the executive producer on a drama series presently in development at Fox, reports 'Variety'.



The series, titled '13 Songs', follows the life of Jasper Jones, a rock artiste and his band, 'The Grift', whose music does not anymore connect with Americans, after being at a point where an entire generation swore by their music.



After a few decades, when Jasper is diagnosed with terminal cancer, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs as a final love letter to his fans and leave his mark on the world forever, according to 'Variety'.



The series, directed by Jonathan Levine, will be penned by Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince, who will also serve as executive producers in addition to Mick Fleetwood and Levine, and others. The show will be released by Lionsgate and Fox Entertainment.



