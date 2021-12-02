Brijesh Shandilya raps for the first time in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Brijesh Shandilya, who became popular with his song 'Banno Tera Swagger' from 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', has now for the first time done a rap song for a Bollywood film.



The song is 'Kheench Te Nach' along with Vishal Dadlani from the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. It is his third song for Ayushmann.



Brijesh shares his experience of doing his first rap song for the movie.



"'Kheench Te Nach' is my first ever rap song for a Bollywood film. I have sung for multiple genres but this is something that is a first for me. This is a very high tempo song and a very fast rap, so the experience of singing this song was something new for me. This was a bit of a tough song to sing. But as I love challenges, I loved this experience too," says Brijesh, who has other Bollywood songs to his credit such as 'Golmaal 4' title track, 'Mera Nachan Nu' from 'Airlift' and others.



He adds how he felt while singing with Vishal Dadlani and says: "I am singing with someone whom I have been listening to for so many years. I am a huge fan of Vishal-Shekhar's compositions. And I have always been a huge fan of Vishal's singing, his performances at shows and concerts. So yes, I feel proud of myself and happy to sing alongside a legendary singer like Vishal Dadlani."



