Bright sunshine after week-long rain, snow in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Bright sunshine greeted people in J&K on Tuesday after the week-long rain and snow as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather during the next 48 hours.



The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the 'Chillai Kalan' started on December 21 and will end on January 31.



"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 48 hours. Till the month end, there is no likelihood of any major rain/snow", an official of the IMD said.



Srinagar had 1.8, Pahalgam minus 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 16.3, Leh minus 9.4 and Kargil minus 11.1 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 7.0, Katra 6.0, Batote 0.3, Banihal and Bhaderwah both had 0.4 as the minimum.



