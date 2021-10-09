Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 600,000

Sao Paulo, Oct 9 (IANS) Brazil, which has the world's second-highest death toll from Covid-19 behind the US, saw its death toll exceed 600,000.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health on Friday, the South American nation logged 600,425 deaths and 21,550,730 cases, after registering 615 deaths and 18,172 cases in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.



Brazil managed to emerge from the healthcare collapse caused by the second wave of Covid-19 infections between March and June, and is currently in a stable situation, with an average of 453 deaths per day, the lowest figure since November 2020.



It took the country 111 days to go from 500,000 Covid-19 deaths to 600,000, in contrast to the 51-day period it took to jump from 400,000 to 500,000 deaths registered in the first half of the year.



Brazil has the third-largest caseload worldwide, after the US and India.



According to official data, Brazil has fully vaccinated 97.2 million people, or 45.5 per cent of the population, while 148.8 million people, or 69.7 per cent, have received one dose.





