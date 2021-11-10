Brazilian Beauty Brand Sol De Janeiro in India

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANSlife) If celebrating joy through the power and warmth of Brazilian beaches is on your mind, Nykaas latest brand drop will transport you right there! Sol de Janeiro, inspired by the beauty of Brazil, will be available on the beauty e-commerce platform.







Sol de Janeiro is a brand that established its mission of spreading confidence, energy and joy revealed by embracing sensorial product experiences and delivering tangible skincare benefits. With a sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free range, the brand is committed to creating products inspired by the lush, natural diversity of Brazil and intended for good for the skin and for the soul.



Inspired by Brazilian Beauty Secrets, products are made with the highest quality ingredients that are body-loving, delicious gourmand fragrances and luxurious textures that touch the senses. Infused with nutrient-enriching ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest, the products leave one feeling good, from head to toe.



The brands love for diversity comes naturally and is at the heart of everything it does with a mission to bring Body Joy to everybody. As Brazilian as it gets, they believe Body Joy should be felt, celebrated, and shared. Some of the brand's bestsellers are Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Treatment, Brazilian Crush Body & Hair Mist.



