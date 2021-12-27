Brahmins allege manhandling at Manjhi's residence in Patna

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) A group of Brahmins who had assembled at former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's residence in Patna on Monday, alleged that they were manhandled by his supporters.



A large number of Brahmins assembled at the residence of Manjhi to eat at a Brahmin-Dalit Ekta Bhoj (unity banquet) organised by the former. They were served Chura (flattened rice), curd, tilkut (a kind of sweet made of sesame seeds) and vegetables for the feast.



Suddenly, one of the Brahmins alleged that he was manhandled by the supporters of Manjhi's party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). He alleged that HAM men forced him and others to eat the meal even as they did not want to.



"We raised strong objection over the way they served food to us. They cannot force us to eat the meal. If they would not respect us, why would we eat food there? Hence, we boycotted the Bhoj (feast) and came out from his residence," Yash Raj, one of the leaders of the Brahmin community who to the residence of Manjhi, said.



Yash Raj was the one who spearheaded the protest against Jitan Ram Manjhi on December 23. He along with several others went there and also organised Satyanarain Puja (worship of Lord Vishnu). On that day, he claimed that his group would go to the house of Manjhi to eat.



Many Brahmin leaders claimed that the ruckus started after some of them asked questions to Manjhi.



"Manjhi had organised conditional Brahmin-Dalit Ekta Bhoj. He put conditions on the people of our community that those who do not eat non-vegetarian food, do not drink liquor or are not involved in any crime, are invited for the Bhoj. We asked Manjhi to clarify who is he to ask people what we eat and what we should not. After this question, the supporters of Manjhi manhandled us," Yash Raj said.



When the situation turned ugly, some of the supporters including national spokesperson Danish Rizwan requested the Brahmins to continue eating. If they have any objection, it can be resolved through dialogue, he said.



However, the Brahmins did not listen to them and boycotted the Bhoj. They also accused Manjhi of inviting them for the Bhoj and doing politics over it.



Jitan Ram Manjhi, while addressing Dalits in Patna on December 19, had made derogatory remarks against Brahmins. He said that Brahmins used to do Satyanarain Puja in our houses but they do not eat food in their houses. Instead of food, they demand money from us.



Manjhi, after his abusive remark, publicly apologized twice and took back his words. He also said that he is not against Brahmins but against Brahminism.



