Boy missing for 9 yrs traced in Hry, united with family in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Missing for nine years, a boy was traced in Haryana and united with his family in Delhi, Police said on Saturday.



According to the police, "The boy was reported missing in the Nabi Karim area when he was eight years old."



A team of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) was constituted to trace the missing boy.



The team first contacted the complainant and boy's family, followed by visits to shelter and checking CCTV footage, but to no avail.



On a tip-off from a local source, the team visited Panipat in Haryana. On extensive search, the boy was found and united with his family.



The investigation of the case is underway and the child will be produced before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further necessary directions, Police added.



