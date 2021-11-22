Boy injured when crude bomb explodes in Vijayan's home town

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (IANS) In Pinarayi Vijayan's home district Kannur and near to his constituency in Dharmadom, a 12-year-old boy who was playing cricket got injured when he found three ice cream balls and when throwing it, it exploded and injured him.



Boy Shriward is presently at a private hospital and the doctors treating him said there are injuries on his leg and chest, but there is no reason to worry.



But the doctors said the boy has been badly shaken by the incident.



The boy was playing cricket and the ball he was playing fell into a nearby uninhabited compound.



When he was searching for his ball, he found out three ice cream balls and seeing it he took that also.



After that when he threw one, it exploded and caused injuries to him.



Kannur is one district where crude bomb making does happen and the police time and again do recover it form uninhabited places.



--IANS

sg/skp/