Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein join gay rom-com 'Bros'

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actors Bowen Yang and stage and veteran screen actor Harvey Fierstein have joined the gay rom-com 'Bros'.



Eichner's landmark mainstream romantic comedy feature in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures.



The actors join a principal cast comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals.



As part of this casting mandate, all principal heterosexual roles in the film will also be played by queer people.



The move reaffirms Universal's commitment to expand and diversify LGBTQ+ representation on screen.



Slated to hit theaters in August 2022, the project is described as a "smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."



Nicholas Stoller is directing from his screenplay co-written with Eichner. Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church are producing with executive producer Eichner.



Yang exploded into the mainstream as a featured player on 'Saturday Night Live' and also co-hosts the popular podcast 'Las Culturistas'.



He is an Emmy nominee for 'SNL', and also spent the summer shooting another mainstream queer project -- a remake of 'Pride & Prejudice' set on Fire Island.



Fierstein has delivered iconic performances in work like 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and 'Independence Day'.



