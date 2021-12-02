Bounce electric scooter with swappable battery launched

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) In a bid to take on Ola electric and Ather energy, Domestic EV scooter maker Bounce on Thursday launched its first consumer electric scooter 'Infinity E1' in the Indian market.



The scooter with battery is priced at Rs 68,999 (Delhi Ex-showroom) and the price for Scooters with battery-as-a-service is priced at Rs 45,099 (Delhi Ex-Showroom). Customers can pre-book this smart scooter by paying a minimal amount of Rs 499 which is totally refundable.



"Our advanced 'Made in India' scooter will come equipped with enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features. We are glad to announce that we are the first and only ones to provide both options - to swap batteries from our network as well as charge-at-home - for the Infinity E1," Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce said in a statement.



The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: sporty red, sparkle black, pearl white, silver and comed grey. Pre-bookings start today, with deliveries slated for March 2022 through its dealership network and its online platform, for seamless deliveries across India. It will come equipped with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years, up to 50,000 km.



Potential customers have the choice of acquiring the Bounce Infinity E1 at a highly affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's battery swapping network instead.



Customers pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's extensive swapping network.



The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.



The firm is setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its successful ride-sharing business.



--IANS

