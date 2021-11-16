Bosco Martis praises Nikita Dutta's passion towards her 'Rocket Gang' character

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Nikita Dutta, who recently scared the daylights out of the audience with her performance in 'Dybbuk', is once again set to enthrall the audience with her next film 'Rocket Gang'.



Nikita Dutta will play one of the pivotal parts in the film.



The film is a fantasy comedy dance drama with the art of dancing forming an integral part of the story. The actress's dedication towards her work has left her director, Bosco Martis heavily impressed.



The choreographer-director lauded the actress, as he said, "Nikita Dutta is one of the most hard-working actresses I have seen. She isn't a professionally trained dancer but has created magic on screen with her performance. The actress took extra dancing classes and rehearsed for long hours for her character."



Nikita said, "'Rocket Gang' is an exciting project. It has many flavours to it. I had a great time exploring the genre and learning new things about the craft. So, I wanted to give my all to the film, and I hope the audience enjoys my performance in it."



Produced by Zee Studios, 'Rocket Gang' marks the directorial debut of Bosco Martis and it also stars Aditya Seal along with a new crop of talent.



