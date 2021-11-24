Boris Johnson's ratings hit record low

London Nov 24 (IANS) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw his personal ratings slump to a record low on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.



The premier suffered another blow as a Savanta ComRes poll suggested the chaos is cutting through to voters, with his net favourability score dropping to minus 14. That was down from minus nine last month, and worse than during the bleak second coronavirus surge last autumn.



The research also showed Labour hanging on to the lead in overall support, although the advantage has narrowed from six points last week to two.



The findings emerged as Conservatives tried to bulldoze through the problems this afternoon by cheering Johnson to the rafters as he got to his feet for the weekly Commons clashes.



The baiting came after No10 was forced to insist the PM is 'well' following his rambling address to business leaders on Monday, and with claims a dozen MPs have sent no-confidence letters to the powerful 1922 committee, the report said.



There are also signs tensions between Johnson and Rishi Sunak are at risk of boiling over, with Treasury sources hitting out at Mr Johnson for 'blowing' announcements including a huge £96billion rail upgrade.



Senior Conservatives have been venting fury at a series of self-inflicted setbacks, demanding he brings in experienced big beasts to sharpen up his Downing Street team, the report added.



