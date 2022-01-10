Booster dose drive for frontline workers, senior citizens begins in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 10 (IANS) Amid the surge in Covid cases in Gurugram, the district health department on Monday started administering booster dose to frontline/healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.



The first doses were administered to Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, Sushila Kataria of Medanta Hospital, and Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), at the CMO office.



Garg told reporters that several people from all over the world come to Gurugram district, leading to an increase in the number of Covid cases in the district.



"It is a matter of relief that the number of patients admitted to hospitals is relatively less. Multiple steps are being taken by the district administration to provide better healthcare facilities to the people. Apart from increasing the number of beds in the hospitals, the vaccination campaign is also being run vigorously in Gurugram," Garg said.



Also, pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants have been installed in the district to ensure the availability of oxygen. Apart from this, oxygen cylinders and concentrators are also available in sufficient numbers in the district, he said.



Garg informed that to curb the spread of the virus, challans are being issued to people who are not wearing masks. Last week, more than 5,000 people were challenged for not wearing face masks.



Apart from this, teams have also been constituted in private and government institutions to ensure compliance with the Covid protocols, he informed.



CMO Virender Yadav said that a dedicated Covid care centre is operational in Gurugram.



"Several Covid beds have been reserved in the hospitals and if required, hospitals can be directed to reserve 35 per cent beds for Covid patients. Apart from this, 10 beds each have been reserved for Covid patients in Pataudi and Sohna, which will be increased to 30 as per requirements," Yadav told IANS.



"At our booster dose centre, a total of 187 persons received the precautionary shot and none of them experienced any type of adverse reaction. Covid protocols are being followed at the centre and every working doctor and nursing staff is taking the required precautions," said Swadesh Kumar, Consultant and Head of Emergency Department and Medical Services, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.



