Bookies give 230 seats in UP to BJP in early trends, 130 to Samajwadi Party

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Bookies in Uttar Pradesh Pradesh's Hapur-Meerut, running the 'Satta Bazaar', are betting high on the ruling BJP to triumph in the February-March Assembly elections, giving it around 230 of the total 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party comes second with 130 seats.





The bookies are not giving seats to the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party yet, saying that they were speaking on the basis of their early trends and the situation might change in the coming phases of the multi-stage elections. But as of now, they are plumping for the BJP.



As per their own trends, the BJP will suffer a loss of around 60 to 70 seats, but will emerge as the strongest player in the UP election.



"Though a lot of things have gone against the BJP but also they are going to nail it. The BJP rolled back the agricultural bills. Lakhimpur Kheri incident was also against the saffron party. But also we have found that they are going to make it again. They are winning around 230 seats as per our trend. The Samajwadi Party is winning 130 seats. In the coming phase of elections, this tally might change, but this would be a mild change what we expect," said bookie 'Kapil' (name changed on request).



Another bookie, who refused to be named, said that as of now, they were betting on the number of seats which the BJP and the SP were going to win. He said that rest of the things will be cleared in the next phase of the election.



"We are offering 1,000 for 1,000 as of now for BJP. After the first phase of elections, this might change into 1,000 to 5,000 or 10,000 depending on the current trends. We are giving 230 seats to BJP on the basis of our sessions trends. We do not have any rate for Congress. The session rate of the Samajwadi Party is for 130 seats," said the bookie.



The bookies said that as they were not betting on the name of Chief Minister. They said that name can change as per the party's choice, and they were only betting in the name of the party, and the total seats the parties are going to win.



"Who will be the CM is not on our list. We are betting on the party and the total seats which they are going to win. After each phase of elections, the rates will change," said the bookie.



