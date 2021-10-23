Bonus, ex-gratia declared for TN state PSU employees

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced payment of Diwali bonus and ex-gratia to about 2.87 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings.



In a statement issued here, the government said the state PSUs will pay a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.



Permanent employees who are eligible for bonus would get a sum of Rs 8,400, it said.



The total payout towards bonus and ex-gratia will be about Rs 216.38 lakh, the government said.



--IANS

