Bonus, ex-gratia declared for TN state PSU employees
Sat, 23 Oct 2021 1634986085000
Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced payment of Diwali bonus and ex-gratia to about 2.87 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings.
In a statement issued here, the government said the state PSUs will pay a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.
Permanent employees who are eligible for bonus would get a sum of Rs 8,400, it said.
The total payout towards bonus and ex-gratia will be about Rs 216.38 lakh, the government said.
--IANS
vj/vd
In a statement issued here, the government said the state PSUs will pay a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.
Permanent employees who are eligible for bonus would get a sum of Rs 8,400, it said.
The total payout towards bonus and ex-gratia will be about Rs 216.38 lakh, the government said.
--IANS
vj/vd