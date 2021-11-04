Bommai completes 100 days as K'taka CM, sparks debates on record so far

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has completed 100 days in office after taking over as the state's 23rd Chief Minister on July 28, and debated have emerged with the ruling BJP as well as outside on his achievements and failures.



Being projected as the face of the party in future in Karnataka by none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai who began his innings well, seems to be having a daunting task ahead of him in terms of delivering policies and programmes of the government to masses and elevate himself as a popular leader, who can win elections for the party.



Bommai, on the first day after assuming charge, announced student scholarship scheme for children of farmers, which would benefit 19 lakh students. Though the scheme has been appreciated, his other major announcement regarding ensuring clearance of files by bureaucracy has fallen flat.



The pendency of files seemed to be the root cause of corruption.



Since, Bommai had stated that he would ensure that no file will remain pending at government level within 15 days, people's expectations had risen. However, Bommai disappointed people on this front as even today lakhs of files are pending.



However, his decisions on containing Covid menace in the state were well received by the people. His quick decisions on restrictions on movement of people from Kerala and Maharashtra, and his tours to all bordering districts during the peak of Covid crisis yielded results and the state eased down most of the restrictions, paving way for resumption of economic activities.



Meanwhile, he also ensured coordination between his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa and party leaders, and with the support of the high command, he could also expand the cabinet without major disturbance.



He had announced Rs 1,500 crore for Kalyan Karnataka region and rechristened Mumbai Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka region. Both populist decisions were well received by people.



Bommai also inaugurated Vijayanagar as the 31st district of Karnataka. He also managed to tone down demands of reservation by various groups including Panchamasali Lingayats and Kurubas which might have led to disturbance of peace in the state.



On completion of 100 days at office, he said that he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far towards right direction and economic progress. Though, 100 days is not a milestone, it is an indication of the way forward, he added.



However, question were raised with the handling of Mysuru gang rape case. Though, accused were arrested sooner, the statements by cabinet colleagues blaming the victim for the incident did not go down well with people.



The pathetic condition of pothole ridden roads of Bengaluru led to raps from the High Court. The BBMP has missed two deadlines in this regard.



Meanwhile, the statements by Bommai seen as encouraging moral policing, though making Hindutva forces happy, did not go down well with larger sections of society.



Presently, serious questions are rised regarding involvement of his government in Bitcoin and drugs scandal. Opposition is demanding judicial probe and Bommai is in defensive mode.



Bommai government's handling of death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was appreciated as no untoward incident took place even as more than 10 lakh people turned out to pay their final respects



However, the Hanagal bypoll loss shows that though he made a good beginning, Bommai needs to go a long way in terms of evolving as a mass leader and becoming the face of BJP in Karnataka.



