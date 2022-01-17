Bombay HC junks BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) In a big political setback, the Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane - son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane - in an attempt to murder case.



Kept in reserve last week as Nitesh Rane was granted continued interim protection from arrest, the much-anticipated order was pronounced by Justice C.V. Bhadang.



Among other things, Nitesh Rane has been accused as the key conspirator behind an attempt to murder case against a ruling Shiv Sena leader which allegedly took place on Dec 18 (2021) in Kankavli town of Sindhudurg district, considered the political bastion of the Rane family.



On Dec 30, the Principal Judge of Sindhudurg District & Sessions Court Shirishkumar V. Hande had rejected the legislator's anticipatory bail plea which he later challenged in the Bombay High Court.



