Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drug case

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) In a huge relief, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were nabbed in the cruise ship rave party raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau.



While granting bail to the trio, Justice N.W. Sambre will pass a detailed order in the matter on Friday.



Accordingly, the trio of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha will not step out of the jails till the court's orders are received, said a defence lawyer.



--IANS

qn/skp/