Bomb threat at University of Southern California prompts evacuation

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) A bomb threat at the University of Southern California (USC) led to an evacuation of multiple buildings on the premises, authorities said.



In a tweet on Thursday evening, the University said: "Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall are being evacuated due to a bomb threat. LAPD and DPS (Department of Public Safety) are conducting a search. Stay away from the area."



About half an hour later, the varsity said that law enforcement agencies have determined the evacuated buildings are safe and the related buildings were reopened.



"LAPD and DPS have determined the evacuated buildings are safe. Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall have been reopened. Normal business has resumed."



Around 49,500 students were enrolled at the USC in the 2021-22 academic year, reports Xinhua news agency.



Multiple Ivy League schools in the East Coas, including Yale, Columbia, Cornell and Brown, had also received bomb threats and were forced to warn students to evacuate campus buildings earlier this month.



US law enforcement agencies didn't deem any of the threats credible.



