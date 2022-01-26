Bomb scare in MP with note naming UP CM Adityanath

Bhopal, Jan 26 (IANS) A box made of tin attached to a timer along with a note left on a flyover on the National Highway connecting Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh with Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh kept the police on their toes on Wednesday.



The handwritten note mentioning a few names, including that of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the box is fitted with explosives, thus creating panic among the local people.



However, the police later found that the box had a timer and wires attached to it, but there were no explosives inside.



It all started after a passerby noticed the box on the flyover, which falls under the Mangawan police station, 30 km from district headquarters Rewa, and informed the local police.



On reaching the spot, the police found that the note attached to the box mentioned it as a bomb, following which the district police headquarters in Rewa was alerted.



Suspecting it to be a terror attack attempt on the occasion of Republic Day, a team of district police led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shiv Kumar Verma, reached the spot along with the bomb disposal squad.



By the time the bomb squad arrived and inspected the object, security was tightened in and around the area, and the traffic on the highway was also halted temporarily.



"The box was fitted with multiple wires and a clock timer. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway," Verma told IANS.



The officer also said that it wasn't an explosive device.



"A high-level meeting has been called by the SP (Rewa), Naveen Bhaseen, on this matter," he aaid.



The district police are trying to find out the real purpose behind the bomb scare.



"It has nothing to do with the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. We are investigating the matter from all angles," Verma said.



--IANS

pd/arm