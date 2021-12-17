Boeing donates $1mn to assist with tornado recovery, relief efforts

Chicago, Dec 17 (IANS) The Chicago-headquartered aerospace major Boeing announced that it has donated $1 million to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts across the midwest and southern US in the aftermath of last week's tornado disaster.



In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs,reports Xinhua news agency.



Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of tornado relief, the company said.



Boeing employs more than 18,000 people in Missouri and Illinois, and employs an additional 1,100 employees in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the company.



"The damage caused by these tornadoes is devastating, and Boeing and our employees stand ready to assist our neighbours and colleagues who have been affected," said Ziad S. Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing.



"We are committed to partnering with organizations that will quickly bring relief to those communities hardest hit by these storms so that residents can begin to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process."



Boeing has donated $13 millions to disaster relief and humanitarian efforts globally in 2021, the announcement said.



Last weekend, over 30 tornadoes ripped through six states in the central part of the US, killing 90 people so far, mostly in Kentucky.



