BOE showcases world's first 500Hz+ gaming monitor

Beijing, Feb 1 (IANS) Display screen manufacturer BOE has announced the world's fastest gaming monitor capable of reaching a refresh rate of 500Hz+.



The new prototype is a 27-inch oxide FHD 500 Hz+ display said to be the world's highest refresh rate display, reports GizmoChina.



Currently, that BOE's monitor is a prototype designed for demonstration purposes only. BOE has not stated if it will be making a 500Hz+ gaming panel for the mass market anytime soon.



According to reports, this monitor uses a high mobility Oxide backplane, supports 8Lane eDP output, true 8bit output, and has a 1ms response.



Meanwhile, BOE is also reportedly planning supply Apple with OLED LTPO displays for the higher-end models of the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.



The Chinese display maker will be producing and supplying OLED LTPO panels to the Cupertino based giant next year.



The company was previously unsuccessful in supplying OLED screens for the iPhone 12 series, but did manage to enter the supply chain for the current gen flagship iPhone 13 lineup.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







