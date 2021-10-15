Body with severed hand, tied to police barricade found at Singhu border (Ld)

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) An unidentified decedent with a chopped left hand was found tied to an inverted police barricade at the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border outside of Delhi on Friday morning, sending shockwaves.



The body was found near the staging area of the anti-farm law protest site where the farmers have been demonstrating against the three farm laws for over 10 months now.



An image that has been doing the rounds on social media shows the body having several marks and spots, an obvious indication of being beaten up or lynched by a mob before being murdered.



The semi-naked body had only a single piece of cloth tied around the waist -- a dirty, blood-soaked white dhoti.



The manner in which the body was spotted made it seem as if it was put on display near the main stage of protesting farmers on purpose.



It is being alleged that the man was caught while desecrating the Sikh religious holy book, however, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.



As per the latest reports, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.



"The body has been sent to a nearby Civil hospital and further investigation is going on," police sources said.



Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has blamed Nihangs or armed Sikh warriors of committing the murder. They told the media that Nihangs have been causing problems in and around the protest sites since day one.



The umbrella group of protesting farmers has disassociated itself from the incident.



A video of the inhumane incident has also surfaced where a group of Nihangs could be seen standing over the man -- after his wrist had been severed and he was lying on the ground, bleeding.



At one point the chopped-off hand could be seen lying beside the man.



No one from the crowd could be seen helping or even trying to help the victim.



In another video, the man's body has been strung upside down with a rope with his left hand and the surface beneath is covered in blood.



Both Haryana and Delhi Police could be seen deployed at their respective borders.



The farmers' protest has also taken violent turns in the past.



On October 3, Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a vehicle-ramming attack and mob lynching incident during the farmers' protest. In the incident, four farmers were killed apart from five others.



Farmer organisations claimed that so far 630 farmers have died during the protests against the three farm laws for the past year.



--IANS

