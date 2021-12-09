Bodies of chopper crash victims taken to Sulur airforce station

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) The bodies of 13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash at Kateri park near Coonoor on Wednesday, have been shifted from Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington to Sulur Airforce station.



The distance from MRC Wellington to Sulur air force station is 87 km and the road traffic was diverted to prevent any disruptions during the transportation.



The bodies will be flown from Sulur airforce station to the respective native places of the crash victims. The bodies of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be flown to New Delhi and will be kept at their official residence at Kamaraj Marg.



Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, other political leaders, and Armed forces personnel are expected to pay their last respects to General Rawat in Delhi.



The Defence Minister has already announced in Parliament that the bodies of all those dead in the air crash would be given full state honours.



