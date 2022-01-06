BMW plans to turn your car into private cinema lounge

Munich, Jan 6 (IANS) In a bid to offer rear passengers an entertainment experience, leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group hasApreviewed an in-car entertainment system for its future models.



At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, the company said that My Mode Theatre transforms the rear of the interior into a private cinema lounge with surround sound and 5G connectivity with a panorama display in 32:9 format.



"We develop immersive, digital experiences for sheer driving pleasure. In Theatre Mode, the rear of the interior is transformed into a private cinema lounge," Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Development, said in a statement.



"With the 31-inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound and individual streaming programme, an unprecedented experience is created that sets new standards for in-car entertainment," Weber added.



The large screen with a smart TV function is extended out of the headliner on request by a sophisticated rotary movement on two articulated rails at the sides.



The BMW Theatre Screen can be controlled by touch operation or using touchpads integrated into the rear doors.



To help deliver this bold innovation, the company said it selected Amazon Fire TV to bring together the content and technology that makes seamless in-vehicle entertainment experiences possible.



