B'luru civic agency all set to make pet dog licensing compulsory

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to make pet dog licensing and registration compulsory for owners in the state capital.



Sources said that the government is ready with a draft of the new guidelines under the BBMP Act, 2020 regarding the pet dog registration, licensing and insertion of microchips into pets.



The draft of the new law will be made public in 15 days time. Public can file objections and suggestions in 30 days. After that, the new guidelines for pet owners will come to force.



There are about more than 80,000 pet dogs in Bengaluru and the process of licensing and registration of pet dogs has begun since 2017. The proposal in this regard was made in 2014. After five years, the civic agency of the Silicon City is now all geared up to implement the BBMP Act-2020, which makes registration of pet dogs compulsory.



The Urban Development Department has collected opinion for five times in this regard from stakeholders and the draft will be ready in 15 days time, sources explained. The Act will be enforced after 30 days, after considering objections and suggestions on draft.



The new Act will also include fee for pet dogs, licensing, microchip insertion to pets, restriction on ferocious breeds and yearly renewal. During the first year of the implementation of the Act, all pets will be given registration, however after one year, three pets will be allowed in independent houses and one pet is allowed in apartment flats, sources explain.



The pet owners must make a submission that they will take the responsibility in case of attack on people by the pet. Importantly, the pet owners will have to clean the excreta of their pets from public places. The new Act prohibits rearing of ferocious German Shepherd, Dobermann, Rottweiler, Hounds breed of dogs, sources explain.



The micro chip will contain 11 digits and contain details of the owner, vaccination, age and breed. It is going to be inserted in the neck of the pet and will remain with them forever. In case of failure to get the registration according to new law, Rs 1,000 will be imposed as fine, further Rs 300 will be levied on every day until registration is done.



If pet owners fail to clean the excreta in public places Rs 500 fine will be levied and if it is repeated a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed, sources said. There will be no fee for indigenous breeds of dogs, rescued dogs, the owners will have to obtain a certificate from the BBMP veterinary doctors.



--IANS

mka/dpb